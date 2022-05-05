TV Tech Talk: 2022 NAB Show in Review
By TVT Staff published
Join us for this free webcast as we look back at the tech standouts from this year's NAB Show
With the big show all wrapped up, TV Tech Contributing Editor Wes Simpson and our guest expert panelists from LiveU and Signiant will take a look at what the standouts were at this year's NAB Show.
This latest TV Tech Talk will take a deep dive into the technologies, panels and new products showcased at our industry's largest annual gathering.
Click here to register for this free webcast, May 11 at 2 PM ET.
