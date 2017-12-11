TV Tech Pioneer Wayne Luplow Retiring

LINCOLNSHIRE, ILL.—After 53 years with Zenith, Wayne Luplow has announced his retirement, according to an internal memo. Luplow helped with the development of the new ATSC 3.0 advanced transmission standard, as well as worked on DTV standards and HDTV, with one LG executive describing him as the father, or at least the uncle of HDTV. Luplow intends to continue to consult with both Zenith and LG, and remain a member of the ATSC board.

