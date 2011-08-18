TV One to spotlight new C3-540 series CORIOmaster

TV One will feature its newly introduced C3-540 series CORIOmaster video processing system at IBC2011.

The new C3-540 offers a more efficient approach to building video systems. Using TV One’s latest CORIO3 technology, it gives users access to new levels of video processing power. CORIO3 video processing technology allows the use of layouts that define where each output is used.



Outputs can be independently rotated through 360 degrees in real-time without adding delay for use in creative video wall applications. Projectors can be used off axis with brightness controls to aid in an even distribution of the projected image. Warping controls allow for projection on curved surfaces, and multiple layouts can be used at the same time or one layout can be designed to tie multiple projectors or monitors together as one large image.



The CORIOmaster also includes a multiviewer to monitor the inputs to aid in previewing the sources during live events or used as a status monitor in various types of installations.



See TV One at IBC2011 Stand 7.C27.