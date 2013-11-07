TRU-Vu Introduces 15.6” Sunlight Readable LCD Monitors

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILL.— TRU-Vu Monitors has introduced two new 15.6” widescreen sunlight-readable monitors: the SRM-15.6J monitor and SRMTS-15.6J touch screen.



The SRM-15.6J features a 15.6” widescreen LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1,000 nits brightness and 1366 x 768 (720p HD) resolution. It provides DVI and BNC video inputs, as well as VGA and HDMI connectivity via the included adapter cables.



The SRMTS-15.6J is a touch screen monitor, featuring a surface acoustic wave touch panel. It has the same 1,000 nits brightness and other specifications as the above unit.



Both models are intended to produce clear color images even in direct sunlight.