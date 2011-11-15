Triveni Digital and Electroline Partner



PRINCETON, N.J.: Triveni Digital is it is partnering with Electroline to deliver a comprehensive video quality assurance solution. The new Triveni Digital StreamScope DMS enables centralized management and monitoring of a large number of Electroline’s Digital Video and Network Monitor systems, allowing service providers to troubleshoot issues in the network distribution system and reduce service truck rolls.



The Electroline DVM 7500 helps users to determine whether a network anomaly is in the HFC segment of the distribution plant or if it’s caused by a source farther upstream. This knowledge allows operators to optimize maintenance engineering staff efficiencies, reduce time to repair, and ultimately maximize the QoS for subscribers. Because a DVM can monitor many transport streams simultaneously, the cost per channel to monitor is very low. The StreamScope DMS operates in concert with a collection of DVM units to enable fault detection and isolation closer to the end customer.



Data from DVM units extends the reach of the central StreamScope DMS system, which in turn provides the management and analysis tools critical to effective fault isolation and repair.



