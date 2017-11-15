Trinity Broadcasting Network Re-Ups With Intelsat

LUXEMBOURG—Intelsat and Trinity Broadcasting Network are going for another round, as the companies have announced they signed a multi-year agreement for TBN content to be distributed to cable head-ends throughout North America.

Intelsat will distribute HD and SD programming through its Galaxy 14 video neighborhood to more than 100 million TBN viewers in the U.S. TBN’s programming will transition to a next-generation Galaxy satellite at the same orbital location over the span of the contract.

“The resiliency and high penetration rate of Intelsat’s Galaxy 14 neighborhood has been vital to our growth strategy and expanded our audience base to reach our audience with our faith-based, high-quality programs,” said Robert Fopma, TBN’s COO.