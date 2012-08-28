Trilogy to Demo Watchdog Detection System at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Trilogy Broadcast has introduced Watchdog, a modular SPG changeover system in order to provide reliability in critical timing and reference signals. Watchdog is an adjunct to Trilogy’s Mentor XL sync pulse generator with SNMP support for interfacing with software management systems providing instant monitoring and control remotely.



Watchdog is a card-based detection and changeover system, allowing flexibility with any combination of active detection and passive switching options. Each card can monitor main and backup signals for a range of reference signals, including SDI test patterns as well as black and burst, AES, LTC and tri-level sync. The Watchdog detection cards can determine the input format, and compare the quality and precision of the two inputsn not just presence or absen

ce.



The cards are used in 1RU or 2RU standard frames, which allows for complex switching systems to be constructed with multiple cards, or for the switched outputs to be routed to distribution amplifiers in the same unit, saving rack space and cabling. The 2RU frame also accepts redundant power supplies for an additional layer of resilience.



A typical configuration would comprise two Mentor XL SPGs and a Watchdog Changeover with a choice of cards and a powerful software control system for configuration, monitoring and remote control.



Stand: 10.A29