Trilithic Names Dan Dillon Director of Product Marketing



INDIANAPOLIS: Trilithic has named Daniel Dillon director of product marketing for its Mobile Systems Applications within Trilithic’s Broadband Instruments Division. In his new expanded role, Dillon will be responsible for product development and marketing of all mobile devices and software for the Broadband Instruments group.



Dillon Joined Trilithic in 2006 as a technical writer and was quickly promoted to product coordinator, providing support to Trilithic’s product management group. Prior to joining Trilithic, Dillon served in various roles in his 12 year career beginning as a technical writer for large mining equipment at Caterpillar, Inc. and subject matter expert and validation engineer for HVAC control systems at Johnson Controls, Inc.



Dillon is a graduate of Purdue University in Electrical Engineering.

