Tremor Rebrands as Nexxen

NEW YORK—Tremor Internationa has announced it is rebranding of its products and platforms was as Nexxen.

The move will rebrand its combined demand-side platforms (“DSP”) Amobee and Tremor Video, the supply-side platform (“SSP”) Unruly and the CTV ad server Spearad under one name.

Moving forward, these business units will operate as the Nexxen DSP, Nexxen SSP and Nexxen Ad Server, respectively. The Nexxen SSP and the Nexxen Ad Server will go to market collectively as Nexxen CTRL.

“Nexxen embodies our vision for a robust and flexible horizontal platform that can be tailored specifically to meet our partners’ needs by enabling effective video campaigns across all screens, with a specialization in CTV,” said Ofer Druker, CEO, Tremor International. “This new chapter is grounded in delivering meaningful value, capitalizing on the collective strength of our technology, data and services to work in the ways that are most impactful to brands, agencies and publishers. As we look to the future, Nexxen is well-positioned to drive superior outcomes, through advanced audience discovery and planning tools with cross-platform capabilities that ensure incremental reach in converged linear and Connected TV, unique and exclusive data sets including ACR, and powerful, dynamic data-driven creative.”

The rebranding follows the integration of Amobee earlier in 2023.

The Company also intends to change the listed Tremor International Ltd. parent company name to Nexxen International Ltd., subject to a shareholder vote at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting.