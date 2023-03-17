TransUnion Relaunches TruAudience Marketing Solutions Business

CHICAGO—TransUnion has announced that it has relaunched and expanded its TruAudience marketing solutions line of business, which provides marketers, media companies, and technology providers with solutions to deal with consumer data, audience targeting, and measurement challenges.

The expanded TruAudience offering now marries the expansive consumer data, advanced identity resolution, audience building, and targeting capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar into a comprehensive and interoperable suite of privacy-enhanced marketing solutions.

Additionally, the product suite now offers closed-loop marketing measurement and attribution and credit-informed marketing solutions, which weren’t previously available.

“The integrated capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar enable our clients to solve the biggest challenges they face at every step of the marketing process leveraging an industry-leading and newly enhanced identity infrastructure,” said Michael Schoen, executive vice president of marketing solutions at TransUnion. “These TruAudience capabilities transform the quality of our clients’ consumer data, improve their ability to attract and acquire customers across channels, and help them continuously measure and improve the return on their marketing investments.”

More specifically, TruAudience suite of marketing solutions includes:

Data hygiene and enrichment

Audience segmentation, creation, and syndication

Measurement and attribution

Data collaboration/Clean room

Credit-informed marketing

In addition, TruAudience now leverages the proprietary data ecosystems of TransUnion and Neustar spanning 200 authoritative data sources including data from over 16 billion monthly phone signals, offline consumer data covering over 125 million U.S. households, and data spanning 10 billion real-time digital interactions daily.

This expansive consumer data is onboarded, linked, and validated by TransUnion’s identity graph platform, (previously known as OneID from Neustar) to enable TruAudience clients to continuously cleanse and enrich their first-party data, deepen their consumer insights, and improve the accuracy of their audience segmentation, targeting, and measurement strategies.

“The integration of the Neustar marketing product portfolio into TruAudience marketing solutions is a major milestone in the integration of TransUnion's acquisition of Neustar,” said Matt Spiegel, executive vice president and head of the media and entertainment business at TransUnion. “We know the future of personalized marketing starts with a detailed understanding of individual and household identity and we are confident that TruAudience delivers that intelligence. Just as importantly, we have a suite of products built on top of that identity infrastructure that enables marketing investments to be more precise, relevant, and effective.”