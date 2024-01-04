TransUnion Expands Neustar Integration

CHICAGO—TransUnion has announced a number of upgrades and improvements to its TruAudience marketing solutions line with the newly improved TransUnion identity graph that delivers more accurate identity resolution and robust demographic enrichment.

The improvements mark a significant step forward in the integration of the Neustar and TransUnion marketing businesses, TransUnion said. TransUnion acquired Neustar for $3.1 billion in 2021.

Updates include the debut of a more accurate identity graph using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; an increase in marketable phone numbers by 25%; an expansion of targetable IP addresses by 54%; and the ability to now cover 98% of the U.S. adult population with over 700 demographic attributes and 15,000 consumer behaviors for better targeting.

To underline the potency of this enriched data, TransUnion recently joined The Truthset Data Collective, a coalition comprising over 20 leading data providers.

TransUnion’s identity graph serves as the single backbone for an interoperable suite of identity-driven marketing products, the company said.

TransUnion’s approach to graph building incorporates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to cluster identifiers into individuals and households and then score the strength of those identities. This methodology helps drive greater scale and more accuracy from the combined data assets of TransUnion and Neustar, leading to superior recommendations, the company said.

In response to the improvements, Seema Patel, senior vice president of data enterprise at TelevisaUnivision said that “As the leading Spanish-language media company, our identity solution needs to balance the scale of our audiences with a precise view into how they can be engaged. TransUnion’s enhanced graph and identity resolution process optimizes for both scale and accuracy, allowing us to achieve superior, effective reach with TelevisaUnivision Household Graph. We’re excited to build the future of addressability with our key customers and partners, enabled by TransUnion.”

With the upgrades, the suite of TruAudience marketing solutions leveraging the TransUnion identity graph include:

Identity Resolution: Allows clients to deduplicate and unify customer records by resolving identities across channels and devices to a single individual or household.

Identity Appends: Expands reach and improves connectivity by updating and integrating new, valid customer contact information for deeper engagement opportunities.

Attribute Appends: Enriches consumer insights with expansive demographic data to enhance audience insights and segmentation, while enabling precise targeting across marketing channels.

Graph Extracts: Efficiently builds and maintains a first-party identity graph to power diverse applications from media monetization to identifying and reaching new prospects based on specific data attributes and consumer insights.

ID Translation: Improve interoperability with partners by translating IDs for addressable activation and measurement.

TransUnion also reported that marketers can access TransUnion identity solutions through a Snowflake Native App. This allows customers to better protect and govern consumer data assets by leveraging identity resolution in the cloud and enhancing their collaborations with partners.

“TransUnion has innovated with Snowflake to reduce concerns around security, privacy, and governance for customers on Snowflake,” said Bill Stratton, global head, media, entertainment & advertising at Snowflake. “Together we look forward to unlocking privacy-first consumer insights and a new paradigm of interoperability with partners through the Snowflake Media Data Cloud and Data Clean Room technology combined with TransUnion’s identity graph.”