Tower Consultants and Hoenninger Engineering Team Up



Tower Consultants, Inc. (TCI) and Hoenninger Engineering LLC will be combining their efforts and experience for the benefit of the broadcast industry.



Tom Hoenninger, P.E., owner of Hoenninger Engineering and an established structural engineering specialist within the telecommunications industry, is contributing his skillset to TCI. Hoenninger has worked with tall towers for over 20 years.



TCI is a tower engineering and project management firm with 150 years of combined experience and professional engineering licenses in over 40 states. The company was founded in 2005 by former Kline Towers VP of Engineering Jean-Alain Lecordier and former Spectrasite Broadcast Group VP of Operations Greg Kelish. TCI has completed more than 750 tower projects.



