Toshiba Smart TVs Add Samba TV’s Interactive Platform

SAN FRANCISCO— Samba TV technology will be integrated into Toshiba Smart TVs, enabling owners to use their TV remote or a nearby tablet, phone or PC to instantly interact with their favorite shows or movies.



Viewers will soon have exclusive access to clips from their favorite TV shows, the ability to share them with friends on social networks and get access to photos and Tweets from TV show sets.



The integration of the Samba platform closes the gap between linear television and the Web. Within a few seconds of a viewer’s request, Samba TV’s technology identifies related content and gives consumers a multiscreen TV experience through applications running on the TV or any other device within the home.



Samba-enabled Toshiba TVs are available for purchase from Q2 2014, with more units available in major American electronics retailers.



“Our strategic relationship with Samba allows us to not only offer a seamless, interactive experience, but also bring additional content to our customers,” said Scott Ramirez, vice president of product marketing and development for Toshiba America Information Systems, Digital Products Division.