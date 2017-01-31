Torelli Named Broadcast Solutions Strategist at Arvato

NEW YORK—Joe Torelli is a new member of Arvato Systems’ media team, taking over the position of broadcast solutions strategist. His new position will see him elevate brand awareness and acceptance of Arvato Systems’ advanced media management Video Production Management System and EditMate editing and project management system.

Torelli most recently completed a two-year engagement for Comrex as a broadcast technology consultant for its LiveShot IP Video product. He has also held positions at Avid and Apple during his career.

Torelli is based in Minneapolis. He will be present at a number of upcoming events representing Arvator, including SMPTE meetings, the HPA Tech Retreat in Palm Springs, Calif., the Broadcast and Cable Technology Leadership Summit, and the 2017 NAB Show.