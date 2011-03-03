ToolsOnAir joins partners to demonstrate Mac-based end-to-end broadcast workflow

ToolsOnAir will demonstrate viability and versatility of its just: Broadcast Suite, a complete Apple-based workflow for the broadcast industry, with its partners Archiware, Chesapeake Systems, Laurdan and mxf4mac at the 2011 NAB Show.

Archiware will demonstrate P4, its automated cloning, backup and archiving solution; Archiware's U.S. distributor, Laurdan, will display the tape archive integration of Final Cut Media Server with a Tandberg Data tape library. Chesapeake Systems will showcase its Apple-based workflows in business, government and educational facilities, including workflow backup and archive with P4.

See ToolsOnAir at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL1414.