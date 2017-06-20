Tom Sullivan Named Chief of International Bureau for FCC

WASHINGTON—Tom Sullivan will be continuing his work with the FCC’s International Bureau, as the acting chief has been officially appointed as the new chief by Chairman Ajit Pai.

The International Bureau administers international telecommunications and satellite programs and policies, including licensing and regulatory functions. It is also responsible for promoting pro-competitive policies abroad, coordinates global spectrum and telecommunication activities, and advocates U.S. interests internationally.

“With a growing number of communications issues now having international implications, it is more critical than ever that we have a committed team of professionals working with our international partners to advance common interests,” said Pai. “[Sullivan] brings a tremendous depth and breadth of experience to the job, and I know he can be counted on to represent our country well in our interactions with our countries and in managing our communications needs in space.”

Prior to serving as acting chief, Sullivan was an associate bureau chief and the chief of staff for the International Bureau. He has been with the commission since 1991.