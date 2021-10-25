Tolka Announces TCAS for Widevine

ATLANTA, Ga.—Tolka has launched TCAS for Widevine, a new conditional access system that simplifies the entire licensing process and reduces service-providers' operating costs. It supports 1080i HD and 4K-UHD TV resolutions as well as both SDR and HDR, the company said.

Widevine is a proprietary digital rights management technology from Google used across Android MediaDrm, Android TV and other consumer electronic devices.

"TCAS for Widevine integrates easily and robustly with legacy headend infrastructure to create a complete and fully scalable solution," says Tolka CEO Michael Day. "It eliminates the royalties and hardware overheads associated with traditional CAS services. We have built on our long experience as a producer of conditional access system technology to eliminate the need for bespoke system development and configuration which have hitherto been required by content owners or rights holders seeking to establish a new pay-TV platform. That achievement in turn minimizes the time and financial outlay required to initiate a new service and to operate it."

Tolka business development manager Alex Day added that "TCAS for Widevine licensing is supervised via a dedicated graphic user interface display which allows all relevant aspects of the process to be managed efficiently. It performs securely and effectively with Android devices, removing the need for a third-party set-top box or customer-specific access cards. Hybrid set-top box/OTT platforms are fully supported. Full digital rights management of OTT streamed content is provided to protect against piracy. TCAS for Widevine can be adjusted in scale to match any number of customers."