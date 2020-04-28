Tokyo Olympics Would be ‘Scrapped’ Amid Another Delay

LONDON—There is no option C for the Tokyo Olympics if the Summer Games had to be delayed again, according to a BBC report quoting Tokyo Olympics Games Chief Yoshiro Mori.

The Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to take place this summer, have been postponed to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, because of COVID-19 pandemic. However, according to the BBC report, health experts said that it would be difficult to hold the Summer Games at that time if no vaccine or effective drugs have been found to treat COVID-19.

If asked whether the Games could then take place in 2022, Mori simply replied, “no,” saying in that situation the Olympics would be scrapped.

Health experts hope that a vaccine will be developed by mid-2021.