Tokyo Olympics Sets New Dates

LAUSANNE, Switzerland—The Tokyo Olympics that were scheduled to take place from July 24-Aug. 9 has officially been rescheduled, now set to take place from July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced. In addition, the 2020 Paralympics, which were also postponed, have been officially rescheduled for Aug. 24-Sept. 5, 2021.

The upcoming Summer Olympics were postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC says that the new dates will give those involved with organizing the Games time to deal with the ever-shifting landscape of the coronavirus crisis, while also having minimum disruption on the global sports calendar. The IOC says that the qualification process for the Games will remain the same as they were for 2020. Athletes that had already qualified for the 2020 Olympics will not have their status changed because of the delay.

“It is fantastic news that we could find new dates so quickly for the Tokyo 2020 Games,” said Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee. “The new dates provide certainty for the athletes, reassurance for the stakeholders and something to look forward to for the whole world.”