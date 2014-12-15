Token Creek Adds Fujinon Lenses

WAYNE, N.J., and MADISON, WIS.—Token Creek Mobile Television has added three XA99x8.4 ultra-wide field production and four HA18x5.5 HD zooms to implement Grass Valley LDX80 cameras on its Sioux truck. The lenses have already been used for coverage of the Minnesota Vikings National Football League home games, National Basketball Association play and PAC12 college football. The Sioux truck is scheduled for coverage of upcoming professional NBA and college NCAA basketball games.



The XA99x8.4 offers a zoom range of 99x, a focal length of 8.4 to 832mm, and MOD of 2.9m. It features a newly developed patented image stabilization technology. High-resolution 16-bit encoders are standard, making it suitable to virtual, robotic, and digital signage, among other applications. Fujinon said its GO-Technology improves image resolution and chromatic aberrations at all focal lengths.



This 2/3-inch telephoto field lens employs the latest High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating, which is said to produce richer colors and improve blue response and transmittance. HT-EBC coupled with Fujinon’s Aspheric Technology reduce ghost and flare and increase light transmission. A proprietary anti-fogging design minimizes lens fogging and reduces downtime due to moisture.



Fujinon’s Premier Series HA18x5.5 offers 18x zoom from 5.5mm at the wide angle to 100mm on the telephoto end to capture images for a range of scenes. It features high-precision large-diameter aspheric elements, designed with Fujifilm’s proprietary optical simulation technology, achieving sharpness at the center as well as all corners to deliver edge-to-edge premium image quality. Like the XA99x, the HA18x employs the HT-EBC coatings, as well as Aspheric Technology.



In addition to the new XA99x’s and HA18x’s, Token Creek’s Fujinon lens equipment arsenal, includes: two Fujinon XA101x8.9 BESM-T26C and six Fujinon XA88x8.8 BESM-T26D telephoto field lenses, and six Fujinon ZA12x4.5BERD wide-angle lenses.

