TMT Insights Appoints Gregory Cox VP of Sales and Business Development for the Americas

DALLAS—TMT Insights, a provider of professional services and operational management software for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, has appointed Gregory Cox Vice President of Sales and Business Development for the Americas. He will be responsible for the growth and expansion of TMT’s footprint across the Americas as well as focusing on providing strategic guidance and innovative solutions to TMT’s clients.

Cox has over 20 years of experience in Media & Entertainment, working with top clients across studios, broadcasting, streaming platforms and technology companies. He has extensive expertise in delivering scalable business solutions focused on driving operational efficiency, reducing costs, and delivering clear paths to achieve success. Throughout his career, he has worked with well-known companies such as Deluxe, Codemill and ThinkAnalytics.

"We are delighted to welcome Greg Cox to TMT Insights. His extensive experience in media supply chain will be key in shaping the future of content production and distribution solutions, while continuing to drive innovation for our clients," said Hannah Barnhardt, COO, TMT Insights. "Greg's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in guiding TMT into its next phase of growth across the Americas."

Cox says he was drawn to TMT Insights because they have been a leader in providing the industry with innovative software and professional services to manage seemingly complex problems and convoluted processes. “Innovative solutions, rather than just selling, is what drew me in,” says Cox. “I wanted to be on the side of innovation, and that’s why I wanted to be part of the TMT team.”