TMD Teams With Quantum for Seamless Archiving
AYLESBURY, ENGLAND—It’ll be a team effort between TMD and Quantum to try and bring seamless archiving to its customers. To do so the companies are planning to integrate TMD Mediaflex-UMS media service applications with Quantum’s Xcellis workflow storage system. TMD has also joined the Quantum Advantage Program, a platform where partners can test and qualify their technology with Quantum offerings.
Mediaflex-UMS enables users to manage the lifecycle of media content, including creation, digitization, repurposing, enrichment, delivery, publishing and archiving. When paired with the StorNext-powered Xcellis, Mediaflex-UMS can preserve content and maximize its value over a lifecycle, according to companies’ press release.
“This partnership brings to customers a combination of highly scalable and cost-effective archive solutions with effective media management throughout every stage of the content lifecycle,” said Anniek Snauwaert, director of technology alliances at Quantum.
