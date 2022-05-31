TJ Beardsmore Joins BeckTV as Dir. of Program Management

AUSTIN, Texas—BeckTV has hired TJ Beardsmore as director of program management. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for making sure projects are progressing on schedule and within budget.

“TJ's depth of experience with broadcast system integration makes him the perfect fit for BeckTV," said Matt Weiss, BeckTV's vice president of business development. "With so many broadcast installations back-to-back and schedules shifting all the time, we needed someone with TJ's skills to track and coordinate projects and ensure everything and everyone is operating efficiently.”

Beardsmore will work closely with Weiss, Director of Engineering Brendan Cline and Director of Operations Paul Nijak.

Beardsmore has spent 26 years working in the information technology and services industry, with a focus on technical operations; profit maximization; and project, product, account and vendor management. His background includes systems integration for broadcast centers, sports and live entertainment facilities, and corporate digital signage and security systems. For most of his career, he was responsible for managing high-value broadcast and stadium integration projects for the likes of NFL teams and major national broadcasters.