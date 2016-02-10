Tightrope Zeplay Goes to University of North Texas

ST. PAUL, MINN.—Fans of the Mean Green can get more of the action with the addition of Tightrope Media Systems’ Zeplay instant replay server to the University of North Texas’ Athletics video department.

Replacing its previous instant replay system, the Zeplay offers the university multi-channel capacity with the ability to provide eight channels; four in and four out. The Zeplay system allows operators to switch camera angles on the fly during replay playback, while also continuing to record during playback. Tightrope’s replay system also features integrated sequence editing and export capabilities.

Tightrope Media Systems is a provider of digital signage and broadcast automation systems headquartered in Saint Paul, Minn.