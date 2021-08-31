Tiffen Ships Blender XL LED Light

BURBANK, Calif.—Tiffen has begun shipments of the new Lowel bi-color Blender XL LED lights that put out a tunable narrow flood beam up to four times brighter than a traditional 1x1 panel light.

With a durable metal house and a compact design, the Blender XL is a soft light with punch that’s ready to be dialed to an infinite choice of color temperatures for use in diverse locations, the company said.

With advanced engineering features typically reserved for more expensive lights, Blender XL meets professional specifications and is versatile, affordable and offers enhanced control, it said.

The light leverages an array of surface-mount LEDs, including: 12 cool white/daylight and 12 warm white/tungsten, to produce 98 CRI/99 TLCI output. Each LED has its own 45-degree angle optical lens for pleasing light direction, Tiffen said.

Dual rotary knobs on the back of the light, enable users to control the cool white (6000 degree K) and warm white (3000 degree K) channels to blend desired color temperature and control a full range of dimming. At three feet distance, full strength light from the Blender XL is measured at 3796 Lux/656 FC, Tiffen said.

For softer lighting with more spread, a drop-in diffuser is available. The resulting shadow-free illumination helps light sources and colors blend seamlessly. A removable clear LED guard slides in front of the honeycomb of LEDs to add extra protection through years of rugged production, the company said.

The light comes with a switchable power supply with U.S. and EU cables as well as a D-Tap power cable for use with standard, high-capacity batteries. For mounting, the light’s industry-standard 5/8th-inch receiver fits stands, arms and other set hardware. A tilting stand mount is included. It offers an ergonomic locking knob for safe connection. A locking accessory slot accepts accessories like Lowel Silver Umbrellas, the company said.

Blender XL weighs 2 pounds and measures 5.37 (H) x 4.25 (W) x 3.125 (D) inches. With an MSRP of $379, it ships with XL fixture, 5/8-inch stand mount with tilt pivot, drop-in diffuser, clear LED guard, switching power supply, U.S. and EU power cords and D-tap cable.