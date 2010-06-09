Tiffen, Listec Ink Manufacturing, Distribution Deal



The Tiffen Company has announced the formalization of a business agreement with Listec Video Corp. in which Tiffen will assume manufacturing and distribution operations for Listec products.



“This agreement between Tiffen and Listec is a perfect fit,” said Steven Tiffen, president and CEO of The Tiffen Company. “The range of video teleprompters Listec offers complements our name brand lines to the broadcast market. We are all very excited about this expansion and the opportunities it presents for us now and in the future.”



Listec Video is based in Hauppauge, N.Y. and has been a manufacturer of prompter and other video industry products for more than 40 years. Tiffen is noted for its production of optical filters for still, motion picture and digital imaging applications.



“We're proud to enter into this joint effort where Tiffen will manufacture and market our equipment,” said Raymond Blumenthal, vice president of Listec Video Corp. “As we enter our 43rd year, this partnership with our longtime friends, brings us closer together with Tiffen and its other premier brands such as Tiffen filters, Steadicam camera stabilizers, Davis & Sanford and Lowel Light. It allows us to concentrate on what we do best, create innovative, functional and elegant tools for today's market.”



