Three Gray Stations to Air Milwaukee Bucks Games

GREEN BAY, Wisc.—Gray Television has announced that the Milwaukee Bucks are returning to broadcast television in Green Bay, Eau Claire-La Crosse, and Wausau, Wisconsin, on television stations owned by Gray.

The games are being made available as part of the recently announced Bucks broadcast package from Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s WMLW, which will air the games in Milwaukee.

Gray’s stations will broadcast 10 Bucks games this season, beginning on Friday, February 23rd, when the Bucks play at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“We are thrilled to offer the Bucks fans in Green Bay, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Wausau, and nearby areas the chance to watch these ten games for free. This is a fantastic opportunity for Gray stations WBAY/WBAY 365 in Green Bay, WYOW/WSAW in Wausau and WEAU/WECX in Eau Claire-La Crosse to provide complete access to these Bucks games, regardless of how you watch TV,” said Matt Moran, senior managing vice president for Gray Television.

The games have been made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The Bucks will utilize their TV broadcast team of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines for these 10 games.