Thomas Bause Mason Joins SMPTE As Standards Development Director

WHITE PLAINS, NY—Thomas Bause Mason has joined the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers as its new director of standards development SMPTE announced April 2.

“We're pleased to be welcoming Thomas to the SMPTE team as a staff member," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. “Not only has he been deeply involved in the standards development process, including chairing several technical committees and study groups, but his IT background lends itself well to our ongoing need to be more software-focused.”

Bause Mason holds patents relating to watermarking, 3D, authentication and metadata tagging. He has chaired the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) Media over IP (MoIP) Subcommittee; organized the MoIP Workshop —presented by the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), NABA, SMPTE, and VSF— that promoted the use of SMPTE ST 2110; and chaired the SMPTE Studio Group on Flow Management in Professional Media Network.