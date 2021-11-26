ThinkParQ Expands into the M&E Sector with the BeeGFS File System

The official SPEC Performance Benchmark recently tested ELEMENTS BOLT with BeeGFS and proved it to be one of the fastest storage appliances available today.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany—ThinkParQ has entered into a technology partnership with ELEMENTS to deliver BeeGFS for broadcast and film production, as well as post-production facilities, with plans to make it rapidly adopted by the M&E market.

"BeeGFS performs exceptionally, is simple to deploy and offers a high degree of manageability," explains ThinkParQ chief executive Frank Herold. "We believe strongly that BeeGFS can create the same customer experience in M&E as it has in our other market areas. Together with ELEMENTS, BeeGFS will enable the creation of future-proof and high-performance media entertainment workflows."

BeeGFS was originally developed by mathematical research center Fraunhofer ITWM, which is part of the leading German applied research organization Fraunhofer institute.

Since 2014, ThinkParQ has continued development of the hardware-independent POSIX (portable operating system interface) parallel file system on a commercial basis, initially for HPC (high performance computing), AI (artificial intelligence), Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

With an architecture that enables the management of any I/O (input/output) profile requirements with no performance restrictions, BeeGFS provides the scalability and flexibility needed to run the most demanding infrastructures, the companies said. It can increase productivity by delivering faster results, as well as making it possible to apply new data analysis methodologies without altering existing workflows or applications.