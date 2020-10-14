The Switch Taps MediaKind to Support NESN Transition to IP

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind is the choice of The Switch to provide the next-generation IP infrastructure and content delivery services for New England Sports Network (NESN) as it transitions from satellite distribution to an IP-based terrestrial distribution system.

MediaKind’s Cygnus Distribution product will be a key piece to this transition, which combines video processing and content protection technology from MediaKind and The Switch’s hybrid fiber network to help NESN deliver live 4K UHD, HDR quality content.

The Cygnus Distribution platform controls the workflow, which consists of the MK Stream Processing software-based stream processing application for ensuring high availability and delivery efficiency on broadcast and multiscreen platforms; the System Multiplexer to support NESN’s stream processing applications in terrestrial central headends, which can be updated for future expansions; and RX1 Receivers for delivery of NESN’s content at low-latency. The workflow is also supported by SRT open source transport specification.

“NESN now benefits from a flexible video distribution network, and guaranteed delivery of superior live sports feeds for Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, as well as hundreds of other live college sports events,” said Robert Szabo-Rowe, senior vice president of engineering and product management, The Switch.