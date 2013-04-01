The Switch, HTN Communications merge

The Switch recently announced that it has completed a transaction in which The Switch has acquired substantially all of the assets and operations of HTN Communications, LLC (HTN). With the merger of the two companies' operations, The Switch and its HTN Sports Group division will be a leader in providing sports television distribution services, and also be strategically positioned with the unique competence to satisfy local, national and global customer demands for the highest-quality distribution services spanning all market segments.

Founded in 1956, HTN (formerly Hughes Television Network) is the longest-tenured provider of sports television and radio distribution services in North America, providing HD transmission access from every MLB, NBA and NHL sports venue in the United States, as well as numerous entertainment events, concerts and news media outlets. Joseph Cohen, chairman of the board and CEO of HTN, will continue in his capacity as president of The Switch's new subsidiary, The Switch HTN Sports Group, and HTN's management team will remain intact. Cohen is one of the most well-known figures in the sports programming and live distribution service industry.

The Switch is an industry pioneer in customer-controlled, uncompressed HD distribution services for domestic and international television networks, common carriers, local broadcast stations, and producers and distributors of sports, entertainment, news, financial, and public service television programming.

In 2012, The Switch completed phase two of its network expansion, adding six additional U.S. cities for a total of 33 locations. The Switch plans to expand to 50 key media markets across the United States and internationally. The deal will consolidate HTN's network diversity of more than 70 sports venues with The Switch's uncompressed HD network, local fiber circuits and switching services.

The transaction is both a strategic partnership and a natural progression for The Switch, which will continue to expand into the North American and international sports market.