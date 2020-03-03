The Switch Hires Szabo-Rowe as SVP Product Management

NEW YORK—Robert Szabo-Rowe has been brought on as the new senior vice president of product management by The Switch. The role will see Szabo-Rowe lead the growth and development strategy for the company’s live production and transmission products and services.

With more than 25 years of senior executive management experience in technology, media and telecommunications, Szabo-Rowe joins The Switch after most recently serving as the executive vice president and general manager of live production and infrastructure for Snell Advanced Media through its acquisition by Belden. Previous positions also included being CTO for Cambridge Positioning Systems and vice president of network design and technology for Aerial Communications Inc.

“This is a particularly exciting time to join The Switch,” said Szabo-Rowe. “Our transmission and production platform, bundled and delivered as a managed service offering, is such a timely and compelling offering for today’s rapidly evolving media and technology landscape.”

Szabo-Rowe will report directly to Eric Cooney, president and CEO of The Switch.