The Olympic Council of Asia appoints DAMsmart to save historical video archive

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), based in Kuwait, has commissioned a MAM system from DAMsmart to solve two issues: to secure its existing videotape collection for the future and to provide open and productive access to its rich sporting asset.

DAMsmart was invited by the OCA to provide expert advice on how the OCA could realize the value of its collection. DAMsmart proposed digitizing the collection using its SMART digitization platform to migrate the content off a range of videotape formats into standards-based digital files. Then, once in digital form, managing the collection using an intuitive enterprise storage and access system, so the content can be easily distributed around the office or around the world.

DAMsmart was initially appointed to undertake the digitisation of the OCA’s video collection in late 2012. The collection was temporarily relocated from OCA’s headquarters in Kuwait to DAMsmart’s Canberra facility. The collection consisted of in excess of 13,000 hours of content housed on Digital Betacam, DVCPRO, DVCPRO HD, HDCAM and VHS. The process delivered the OCA with IMX50 files for SD content and XDCAM files for HD content, as well as H.264 proxy files. The collection was archived to LTO-5 data tape written under Storage DNA’s DNA Evolution software to take full advantage of LTFS technology.

The OCA has now appointed DAMsmart to undertake its second recommendation, and deliver the organisation with a MAM solution. DAMsmart will deliver the system using Squarebox’s CatDV MAM software for collection access and control. The MAM application will be integrated with DNA Evolution LTO archiving software, from Storage DNA, configured with an LTO-5 library for storage of the high-resolution files.

DAMsmart will commission the system in Australia, ingest the digitised content, and then return the prepopulated MAM back to Kuwait. DAMsmart will be responsible for recommissioning the system at OCA headquarters, training OCA stakeholders in system operations and providing ongoing support to the OCA team.

The project is scheduled for completion mid-2013.