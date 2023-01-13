NAB Leadership Foundation Issues Call for Entries for 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards
The awards recognize the community impact of local television and radio stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Foundation has announced that it is now accepting entries for the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The awards competition spotlights excellence in community service by local radio and television stations across the country.
Stations and broadcast groups are encouraged to enter their best community service campaign from the past year. Award categories are based on market size, and both NAB members and non-members are eligible to enter. The 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards entry window will close on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:59 PST,. the NAB said.
"We are proud to honor and acknowledge the significant role broadcasters play within their communities," said NAB Leadership Foundation president Michelle Duke. "Local television and radio stations have always been actively engaged with the neighborhoods they serve, and this is a way to show how they make a real difference in the lives of their viewers and listeners."
Finalists from each category will be announced in early April, and winners will be named at The Celebration of Service to America Awards in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Attendees and invited guests include industry executives, broadcasting and media professionals, policy makers and past honorees.
The Celebration of Service to America Awards is presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, and a special one-hour television event will air later in the year. Additional information about the awards, including sponsorship opportunities, rules and event details, is available at ServiceToAmericaAwards.org (opens in new tab).
