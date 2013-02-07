The IABM Names Yves Dupuis Director of Market Intelligence

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. —The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers has appointed of Yves Dupuis as the organization’s director of market intelligence. In this newly created role, Dupuis will be responsible for the new Market Intelligence Division.



In 2006, the IABM rolled out the Global Market Valuation and Strategy Report, which is an assessment of the total value of the broadcast and media technology supply market. The organization subsequently produced to four new editions, explained Peter White, director general of the IABM.



“We are now building on the platform of this report together with the various pieces of business intelligence that we provide on a regular basis to our members, to create a portfolio of market and business intelligence that will help support the leaders in our industry in their strategic decision-making,” said White. “The establishment of this new division will add focus for our investment and commitment to this objective, and we are delighted that someone as knowledgeable and talented as Yves has joined us to head up this initiative.”



Dupuis has spent most of his career in the broadcast manufacturing industry, first at Leitch as an engineer in operations, then at Miranda as an analyst in planning and business development. Dupuis has developed an understanding of the market intelligence needs of strategy makers and product directors.



“Through tough economic times, the worldwide market for video technology continues its growth because people everywhere love video content. However, this opportunity for suppliers is anything but easy to seize, given the tremendous tumult and complexity beneath the surface of video technology markets,” said Dupuis. “Navigating these difficult waters requires detailed information on the present and past state of markets, informed opinion on the directions markets are taking, and analysis that elucidates the meaningful links between markets and their drivers. The IABM is increasingly well-positioned to meet its members’ needs in those regards.”



