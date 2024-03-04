Florida Broadcasters Announce Inaugural Hall of Fame Class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Association of Broadcasters has announced that it will recognize some of the most impactful, inspirational, and influential broadcasting legends during the 2024 Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame Gala and award ceremony.

The awards presentation celebrates the first-ever class of the Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame, who have earned a place in Florida’s broadcasting history. The event will take place at 6:30-9:00 pm on Thursday, June 27th at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

The introductory class of honorees includes 9 broadcasters from both radio and television, throughout Florida. Hall of Fame inductees were chosen based on their distinguished professional career directly tied to Florida, devoting a minimum of 25 years to the industry. The 2024 inductees are the leading examples of integrity, innovation, achievement, leadership, and contributions to the industry.

The inductees are:

Ann Bishop. First Female News Anchor, WPLG Miami.

Bernard “Bernie” E. and Edith B. Waterman. Presidents of Waterman Broadcasting.

C. Patrick “Pat” Roberts. President and CEO of the Florida Association of Broadcasters.

Emerson Eugene “Gene” Deckerhoff, Jr. Radio Play-by-play Announcer of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Longtime Voice of the Florida State Seminoles.

George G. Beasley. Founder and CEO of Beasley Media Group.

Johnny Magic. Host of Johnny's House Morning Show, WXXL Orlando.

Richard “Dick” M. Lobo. President and CEO of WTVJ and Former Director of the International Broadcasting Bureau.

Rush Hudson Limbaugh III. Host of The Rush Limbaugh Show.

William “Bill” J. Brooks. General Manager of WPTV and Former Chairman of the Florida Association of Broadcasters.

Hall of Fame inductees were chosen from nominations by current and former employees of FAB member station(s). The final award recipients were vetted and selected by the Florida Broadcasters Selection Committee representing the broadcast industry in Florida. More information is available here.