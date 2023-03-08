The CW Taps iSpot to Measure LIV Golf League Coverage

BELLEVUE, Wash.—iSpot and Nexstar’s The CW have announced that the network will use iSpot to measure cross-platform premium video campaigns and sponsorships associated with the 2023 LIV Golf Tournament across linear and digital properties.

“As LIV Golf continues to, literally, change the game, so too is Nexstar Media Group, alongside The CW, revolutionizing the way content and advertising is transacted upon," said Michael Strober, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Nexstar Media Group. "With an innovative approach to sponsorship opportunities for brands and advertisers, LIV Golf on the CW will be an immersive, omnichannel advertising opportunity in ways the industry really hasn’t seen before. With this unprecedented integration of experiential omnichannel activations across digital and linear, as well as traditional and offline channels, we needed a measurement provider who could keep pace with our innovative approach to consumer monetization and we found one in iSpot.”

iSpot, which has made currency deals with multiple networks for testing and deployment over the last year, will provide its leading cross-platform audience and advertising measurement solutions to calculate the reach, frequency, average minute audience and impact of viewers and campaigns of the LIV Golf Tournament on Nextar-operated CW stations, as well as the CW app.

“We are really excited about the potential of what bringing premium sports programming like the LIV Golf League to The CW’s core consumers can do for both of these forward-thinking companies,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, executive vice president of media partnerships, iSpot TV. “Providing The CW, LIV Golf and the industry as a whole with best-in-class, cross-screen measurement will allow brands to identify and capitalize on premiere audiences and the CW to monetize these consumers in a way other legacy and upstart media measurement providers – some that continue to profit off media arbitrage strategies – fall needlessly short.”