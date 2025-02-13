The Apple TV App Comes to Android
Years after launching the Apple TV+ streaming service, the Apple TV app is finally available on Android devices
Years after launching the streaming service Apple TV+ in November of 2019, Apple has finally released a version of its steaming app for Android devices.
The app is available globally on Google Play and offers access to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass on Android mobile devices — including phones, tablets, and foldables
The Apple TV app on Android includes key features like Continue Watching to pick up where a user left off across all their devices, and Watchlist to keep track of everything they want to watch in the future. The app streams seamlessly over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, and includes the ability to download to watch offline, Apple reported.
With the Apple TV app on Android, Android users can now subscribe to Apple TV+ and access such series as "Severance", "Slow Horses", "The Morning Show", "Presumed Innocent", "Shrinking, Hijack", "Loot", "Palm Royale", "Masters of the Air", and "Ted Lasso". Subscribers can also access Apple Original films like "Wolfs", "The Instigators", "The Family Plan", "Killers of the Flower Moon", "CODA", and more.
Apple TV+ also offers Friday Night Baseball — a weekly Major League Baseball double-header with no local broadcast restrictions. New for 2025, Apple TV+ subscribers can also enjoy Sunday Night Soccer, a weekly primetime standalone match showcasing MLS’s most compelling matchups.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
