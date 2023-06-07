Texas Association of Broadcasters Names Amy Villarreal Broadcaster of the Year
Sinclair’s associate group manager honored as best in the state
BALTIMORE, M.D.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that Amy Villarreal, the company’s associate group manager, has been named Broadcaster of the Year by the Texas Association of Broadcasters.
The Texas Association of Broadcasters (“TAB”) honors broadcast leaders throughout the Lone Star State for their work in advancing local communities.
“Being recognized with TAB’s prestigious Broadcaster of the Year Award is a testament to Amy’s hard work and her dedication to the communities of Texas,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s COO and president of Broadcast said, I am extremely proud of all that she and her teams have accomplished to make a positive impact on their local regions across the state.”
Villarreal has served as VP/GM of KEYE-TV CBS Austin since 2005 and launched a Telemundo affiliate in the market in 2009. In 2020, Villarreal was elevated to Associate Group Manager and currently oversees stations in Amarillo, Beaumont, Corpus Christi and Abilene, in addition to the Austin stations.
“I am honored to be recognized for my 24 years of being a General Manager in my home state of Texas. However, this award is really about my incredible teams who give back to their communities through raising awareness, keeping families safe and providing credible, relevant, and engaging content every day on all platforms. I would not have received this award if it were not for them,” said Villarreal.
In addition to her work in television, Villarreal has a long history of volunteering and giving back her local community, serving on such boards as Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas, Headliners Foundation, Derrick Johnson’s Defend the Dream Foundation, Rodeo Austin and more.
Villarreal will be presented with the award at the Texas Radio & Television Broadcasters Gala on August 3.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.