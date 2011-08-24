Terry Neal Joins LightSquared



RESTON, VA.: LightSquared has appointed Terry Neal as the company’s senior vice president of public relations and communications. Reporting to Frank Boulben, chief marketing officer, Neal will oversee earned media strategy and implementation for LightSquared.



“Terry brings to LightSquared an outstanding reputation and a record of achievements both as a communications professional and as a journalist,” Boulben said. “As a key member of the executive team, his extensive experience in developing and leading a wide variety of corporate and government communications programs is a tremendous asset to LightSquared. We are looking forward to Terry’s contribution to LightSquared’s success.”



Neal most recently served in Hill & Knowlton’s Washington office as senior vice president and director of strategic media, managing the agency’s Strategic Media Practice. He has also served as the managing director for The Caraway Group, where he counseled a variety of corporate partners, government agencies and non-profit organizations.



Neal is an award-winning journalist and has served in a variety of positions with The Washington Post including assignments as assistant metro editor, national political columnist and national political reporter. Earlier, he covered Maryland state and local politics. While at the Post, Neal also produced and hosted a weekly video series for washingtonpost.com called “Political Players with Terry Neal,” a joint project with Yahoo News. He previously covered politics as a reporter for both The Miami Herald and Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel.



