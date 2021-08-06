Teradici Launches Remote Access Software for the Mac

BURNABY, Canada—Teradici, the creator of PCoIP technology and cloud access software, has announced general availability of Teradici CAS with support for the Mac.

The launch means that users can remotely access their Mac as if they were on a local machine, with the resolution and color fidelity they need to maintain the highest quality standards, the company said.

As many users continue to work in remote and hybrid office settings, Teradici CAS allows Mac users to access their high-performance workflows—including VFX, animation, structural design, video editing and other high-performance creator and design workflows—from anywhere. Using the Teradici PCoIP remote display protocol to transfer only pixels, corporate assets remain securely located in industry-compliant, on-site content networks, the company noted.

“Teradici CAS users have even more flexibility to re-imagine their workflows post-pandemic and can now securely remote into their high-powered Mac wherever they may be, including from their home office,” said David Smith, CEO at Teradici. "Working with Apple, Teradici has delivered an essential solution for power users and knowledge workers who rely on secure, high-performance remote access to their Mac. Enterprises can easily deploy Teradici CAS within their existing infrastructure, and users will love the color accuracy, incredible responsiveness, audio-video sync, multi-monitor support, and many other features that enable the Mac experience from anywhere.”

A video of how one user, Animal Logic, uses Teradici CAS to produce award-winning design, visual effects and animation is available here .