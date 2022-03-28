Television Network Affiliate Groups to Hold Meetings at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced today that the affiliate boards of directors of ABC, CBS, FOX Television and NBC will meet in-person during NAB Show, April 23 – 27, 2022, in Las Vegas.

While interrupted in recent years by the pandemic, this marks the 12th year the ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliate boards have met in conjunction with NAB Show.

“As the premier destination for media and entertainment, we are excited to once again host at NAB Show the broadcast television executives who are shaping our business,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp. “We look forward to offering them a platform for a hands-on, in-depth exploration of the products, innovations and ideas that are revolutionizing the content landscape.”

To register for the NAB Show, visit nabshow.com/2022.