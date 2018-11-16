Television Academy Taps Frank Scherma for Chairman, CEO

LOS ANGELES—Television and film industry executive Frank Scherma has been elected to a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2019, as chairman and CEO of the Television Academy by its board of governors. Scherma will succeed Hayma Washington.



“As our industry continues to evolve faster than ever, I am committed to ensuring that the Television Academy is at the forefront of this growth,” said Scherma. “Television is more exciting than ever, and I look forward to the new adventures and challenges we will face. I’m excited and humbled to take up this mantle.”



Scherma, currently president of multidisciplinary studio RadicalMedia, is joined on the board by other incoming officers elected to two-year terms that begin Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020, including Steve Venezia, vice chair; Tim Gibbons, second vice chair; Sharon Lieblein, secretary; Allison Binder, treasurer and Mitch Waldow, Los Angeles Area vice chair.

More information is available on the Television Academy website.