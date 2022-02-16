TelevisaUnivision Unveils its ViX Streaming Service

MIAMI—TelevisaUnivision Inc. has unveiled its ViX Spanish-language streaming services, with plans for a March 31 launch for a free ad supported ViX tier and an SVOD ViX+ service later this year.

The AVOD ViX offering will be the first to launch on March 31, with 100 EPG channels and vast-content VOD experience. The SVOD option, ViX+, with premium content, including "ViX+ Originals” and exclusive soccer, is set to launch in the second half of 2022. No pricing for the SVOD service was announced.

A Beta version of the streaming app is available beginning today for select users in the U.S. and Mexico.

“With the content and capabilities of the combined TelevisaUnivision, we are uniquely capable of delivering a groundbreaking streaming service to the nearly 600 million Spanish speakers around the world. For the first time ever, our global audience will have a high-quality streaming experience that provides a huge variety of world class entertainment, sports and news produced in Spanish for Spanish speakers,” said TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis. “Beyond our audience, ViX will be a platform that expands our solutions to both our advertising and distribution partners, creating new and powerful ways for them to reach our audience and grow our businesses together. There is nothing like this in the marketplace, and only the combined power of TelevisaUnivision can deliver ViX and ViX+.”

The new service will launch in the U.S., Mexico and most of Latin America, and will be available across all major platforms and via web at vix.com.

The company’s existing streaming options, PrendeTV, Blim TV and the legacy VIX AVOD service acquired in 2021, will be incorporated seamlessly into the new ViX platform in the coming months, ensuring an uninterrupted viewing experience for users, the company said.

ViX, the service’s AVOD tier, will allow users to stream a vast array of long form entertainment plus live sports and news free of charge, the company said.

ViX will offer 40,000 hours of content, with more than 100 curated channels of broadcast-quality content and live programming, allowing consumers to easily discover and rediscover their favorites within the familiar interface of an electronic programming guide (EPG).

ViX includes classic novelas and mega-hits; a news offering from multiple worldwide sources, with top international channels on an exclusive basis for the Americas, including Noticias Univision 24/7 and a new streaming channel from Noticieros Televisa; and a broad soccer offering, featuring some of the top leagues and tournaments in the world. It will have more matches than another other free Spanish-language service, the company said.

ViX+, the SVOD tier will offer 10,000 hours of programming and in the first year alone will premiere more than 50 ViX+ Original series and movies representing, on average, at least one new original per week.

The ViX+ soccer offering will have 3,000 live games a year - equating to more than 6,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S. and Mexico combined - from competitions and leagues from around the globe.

Together, ViX and ViX+ will deliver the most comprehensive World Cup coverage in Mexico, giving users access to 40 live games, including 10 exclusively on ViX+, and extended coverage of the tournament from Mexico and Qatar through the new Zona TUDN 24/7 Sports channel, the company said.

“Let’s be clear: Our new service is not a reskinning of a TV offering,” said Davis. “What we are building is incremental to our TV business. Hundreds of originals, thousands of hours of exclusive live, premium soccer, live original news and much more in an innovative product and at an unbeatable price point.”