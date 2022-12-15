Telestream Unveils Lightspeed Live Capture v3.5

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced the latest release of its Lightspeed Live Capture multi-channel on-premise ingest solution.

Lightspeed v3.5 makes it possible for broadcasters to connect the software over IP networks locally or remotely using SMPTE 2110 with NMOS, NDI sources SRT sources. The new capability augments existing Transport Stream and RTMP IP format support, the company said.

“As global demand for VOD and live streaming continues to grow, it’s critical that the workflows to create it are also able to take advantage of the flexibility and simplicity of IP networks,” said Telestream senior director of product management Scott Matics. “With this connectivity, broadcast engineers and operations staff can capture and route high-resolution IP streams around to multiple systems, onsite or remote, incredibly efficiently. Add to that the unprecedented integration with our Vantage Media Processing Platform plus an expanded Avid workflow, and you can see how significant this leap forward is for network capture.”

The new connectivity methods provide reliable, low latency, frame accurate connections over common IP network implementations while preserving source synchronization. NMOS support for SMPTE ST 2110 adds a control plane that makes the infrastructure simpler to operate. The implementation comes with full support for the ISO4 and ISO5 specifications. Using the ISO4 specifications within NMOS, Lightspeed Live Capture can query for information about other devices, it said.

The software also registers its capabilities and discovers other devices where live capture workflows might originate. ISO5 is used by Lightspeed Live Capture to perform the setup and removal of media flows between itself and the sending device. Telestream has also enhanced segmented recording capabilities with the addition of several new methods, such as time, timecode and duration-based segmenting. Integration and support for Avid workflows have also been expanded with new metadata options in the Capture action.

Lightspeed Live Capture v3.5 will be available worldwide later this month.

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).