Telestream Sets New Business Structure, Adds New Execs

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream has announced some changes to how it does business. After Scott Puopolo took over as CEO in October 2017, the media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies company has created a new corporate structure and brought on new senior leadership.

Anna Greco

Telestream will now be split into two business units, Media Workflow and Production, and Video Quality and Monitoring Analytics. The Media Workflow and Production unit will be led by Anna Greco, Telestream’s president, and will focus on technologies that relate to the live and file-based content production fields, including live and on-demand encoding and transcoding, live streaming production, workflow automation and orchestration.

The Video Quality and Monitoring Analytics division will center around technologies for content delivery across live, linear and on-demand networks. Calvin Harrison has been named president of the unit; he was the president and CEO of IneoQuest Technologies, which Telestream acquired in March 2017. Both units are supported by shared corporate functions in finance, operations, marketing and HR.

In addition, Telestream has announced a pair of additions to its senior leadership. Susan White is joining Telestream as the chief finance and operating officer. She previously held CFO and VP roles at Avention. Chris Osika, meanwhile, has been hired in the newly created position of chief marketing officer. Osika comes from social media management platform Sprinklr and has previously held marketing positions with Cisco and is a former Accenture partner.