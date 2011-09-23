Telestream Flip4Mac WMV 2.4 Optimized for OS X Lion



NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream announced a significant release for its Flip4Mac WMV Components. Now used by over 10 million people, Flip4Mac WMV allows Mac users to import, export, and play Microsoft Windows Media video and audio in native QuickTime-based environments. Version 2.4 adds enhanced support for Apple’s OS X 10.7 Lion operating system, Safari 5.1, Firefox 64-bit mode and Google Chrome web browsers, plus exclusive Windows Media export support for Apple Final Cut Pro X and Motion 5 through Compressor 4.



The Flip4Mac WMV product family includes free playback of Windows Media files and a range of import and export capabilities priced from $29 to $179. The free Version 2.4 update and the family of Flip4Mac WMV Components are available at www.telestream.net/flip4mac.



