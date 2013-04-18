Telestream Expands Executive Team

NEVADA CITY, NEV.— Telestream has added Paul Turner to its executive management team as vice president of enterprise product management.



Turner has three decades of experience in the broadcast and video technology industry, and he has served for several years on the Board of Directors for the Advanced Media Workflow Association and published over a dozen industry technical papers.



In his new role, beginning April 22, Turner will lead the company’s global product and market strategy efforts for the company's enterprise products.



Turner previously served as vice president of broadcast market development for Omneon server and transcoding products, which is now a division of Harmonic Inc., where he represented the company on several industry bodies and advised customers on file-based workflows. Turner beagn his career as an engineer at the BBC, and since has held engineering and senior management positions both in the United States and the United Kingdom with the Grass Valley Group and broadcast manufacturers, including Abekas Video Systems, Scitex Digital Video, Sony Electronics and Pinnacle Systems.



“Telestream is well recognized for its innovative products, and the breadth of its media workflow expertise is unmatched,” said Turner. “If you couple these two aspects together, you discover a company with the ability to greatly improve the efficiency and management of the world's most complicated media workflows."



