Telestream and Matrox Release Multi-Camera Recording Platform

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Telestream announced availability of turnkey, live video streaming solutions based on the Matrox VS4 four-channel video capture card and Telestream Wirecast for Windows live streaming production products. The turnkey systems are being made available through a worldwide network of certified systems builders. The new systems bring high-quality, multi-camera live video production and broadcasting capabilities to sports groups, churches, schools, corporations, and other live event producers.



The turnkey solutions captures and sends four video feeds to Wirecast for live streaming, while Matrox VS4 simultaneously records the original video feeds to disk for post-event editing. Wirecast allows users to stream video at resolutions up to 1080p HD and save productions to disk for on-demand distribution in a choice of web-friendly formats, including QuickTime H.264, Windows Media, or Flash. Audio/video sync and support for up to eight embedded audio channels per input are also included. The turn-key systems start at under $5,000, Telestream said.