Telestream Acquires Anystream



Telestream has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Anystream, a provider of video production and management systems. Anystream’s products services, products and customer base are being integrated into the Telestream organization to enable the company to address “broader and deeper” IT-based television workflows.



“We welcome Anystream customers and employees into the Telestream family,” said Dan Castles, Telestream’s CEO. “The addition of Anystream’s product offerings and expertise ensures that our combined customers are provided the deepest, most integrated workflow solutions to safeguard their media assets and ensure their overall business success.”



Telestream’s customer base is expected to benefit from the acquisition, with more tools available at reduced costs and increased operational efficiencies, as well as a team that has a very large understanding of workflow challenges and interoperability in the video industry.



Telestream will continue to sell Anystream’s Agility and Avalon products and has pledged to continue support and service for Anystream customers.



Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, as both companies are privately held.



